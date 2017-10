MOSCOW, March 30 (Reuters) - Russia’s No.2 crude producer LUKOIL said on Friday that its Uzbek subsidiary signed a deal with a consortium of banks to raise up to $500 million to finance the development of gas fields in the Central Asian republic.

The consortium includes the Asian Development Bank (AsDB), the Islamic Development Bank (IDB), Credit Agricole CIB, BNP Paribas (Suisse) SA and the Korean Development Bank.