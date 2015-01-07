FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lululemon appoints former J. Crew executive as CFO
January 7, 2015

Lululemon appoints former J. Crew executive as CFO

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canadian yoga wear maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Wednesday named Stuart Haselden as its new chief financial officer, replacing long-time executive John Currie, who announced in June his plan to retire by the end of the fiscal year.

Haselden, a former U.S. army officer and avid runner, will step into his new role Feb. 2. He was most recently CFO of J. Crew Group and had previously worked at Department store retailer, Saks Inc. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

