Jan 12 (Reuters) - Yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc raised its revenue and profit forecast for the fourth quarter, citing strong holiday season sales.

The Canadian company said it now expects revenue of $595 million-$600 million for the three months ended Feb. 1, up from the $570 million-$585 million it forecast earlier.

Lululemon raised its profit forecast to 71-73 cents per share from 65-69 cents. (Reporting By Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)