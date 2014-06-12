FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lululemon's quarterly profit plunges 60 pct, CFO to retire
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2014 / 10:02 AM / 3 years ago

Lululemon's quarterly profit plunges 60 pct, CFO to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc’s quarterly net profit fell 60 percent as tax expenses rose.

The company also said its Chief Financial Officer John Currie would retire by the end of the fiscal year, ending February 2015.

Lululemon’s net profit fell to $19 million, or 13 cents per share, in the first quarter ended May 4 from $47.3 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 11 percent to $384.6 million. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.