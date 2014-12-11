FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 11, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

Lululemon's profit beats expectations on robust online sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Canadian yogawear chain Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit, helped by a rise in online sales.

The company’s net income fell to $60.5 million, or 42 cents per share, in the quarter ended Nov. 2 from $66.1 million, or 45 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 38 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Solarina Ho and Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

