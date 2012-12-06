FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lululemon to push further into international markets
December 6, 2012

Lululemon to push further into international markets

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc will open its first full store in Hong Kong and start testing in up to 15 countries over the next two years, Chief Executive Christine Day said on Thursday.

“Based on the success of both Hong Kong showrooms, we are actively looking to secure real estate for a store in that market,” she said on a call with analysts and investors.

Lululemon uses its showrooms - small stores with limited opening hours - to test new markets. Day said the company plans to open an additional showroom in London in 2013, and will begin “pre-seeding activities” in up to 15 markets in Europe and Asia over the next two years.

