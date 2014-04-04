FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lululemon prevails in two lawsuits over yoga pants recall
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 4, 2014 / 1:55 PM / 3 years ago

Lululemon prevails in two lawsuits over yoga pants recall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of defrauding shareholders by hiding defects in its yoga pants should be dismissed, a U.S. judge has concluded, in a case that involved a costly recall.

In a draft decision released on Friday, U.S. District Judge Katharine Forrest in Manhattan rejected claims the Canadian company cost investors roughly $2 billion by having concealed problems in manufacturing and marketing its yoga pants.

Forrest on Friday also issued a draft decision that dismissed a separate lawsuit seeking to hold 13 current and former Lululemon executives and directors liable for mismanagement.

The judge is expected to hold a hearing to review whether she should make the decisions final. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.