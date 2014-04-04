Lululemon prevails in two lawsuits over yoga pants recall

NEW YORK, April 4 (Reuters) - A lawsuit accusing Lululemon Athletica Inc of defrauding shareholders by hiding defects in its yoga pants should be dismissed, a U.S. judge has concluded, in a case that involved a costly recall.

In a draft decision released on Friday, U.S. District Judge Katharine Forrest in Manhattan rejected claims the Canadian company cost investors roughly $2 billion by having concealed problems in manufacturing and marketing its yoga pants.

Forrest on Friday also issued a draft decision that dismissed a separate lawsuit seeking to hold 13 current and former Lululemon executives and directors liable for mismanagement.

The judge is expected to hold a hearing to review whether she should make the decisions final. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)