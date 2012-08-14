FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lululemon sues over pant patents
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 14, 2012 / 10:15 PM / in 5 years

Lululemon sues over pant patents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Patent suit names Calvin Klein, G-III Apparel

* Lululemon sells premium yoga pants

* Lululemon growing rapidly in the United States

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Canadian yogawear retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc is suing PVH Corp’s Calvin Klein and G-III Apparel Group Ltd, accusing the companies of infringing three pant patents.

Vancouver-based Lululemon, already a success story in Canada, is now expanding rapidly in the United States, targeting young, professional women with its yoga and running gear. Premium yoga pants are its signature product. In recent months, any sign that the chain’s muscular growth might falter has spooked markets.

Lululemon filed the suit in a Delaware court on Monday, seeking damages and costs. It singled out two Calvin Klein “Performance” brand pants which it said it believes are manufactured and supplied by G-III Apparel.

Calvin Klein and G-III could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday evening.

The case is Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc v. Calvin Klein Inc et al, U.S. District Court, District of Delaware, No. 12-01034.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.