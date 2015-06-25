FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lululemon hit by recall of women's top due to elastic draw cords
June 25, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 2 years ago

Lululemon hit by recall of women's top due to elastic draw cords

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - Lululemon Athletica Inc , which was hit by high-profile recall of overly sheer yoga pants in 2013, is recalling more than 300,000 women’s tops due to the risk from the product’s elastic draw cords, Canadian and U.S. government websites said on Thursday.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission and Health Canada said consumers should either remove the draw cord or contact Lululemon for a non-elastic replacement. The recall affects about 318,000 tops sold in the United States and Canada between January 2008 and December 2014.

According to the recall, the elastic draw cord with hard plastic or metal tips in the neck area of some tops can snap back and cause injury if it is accidentally pulled.

Lululemon could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson and Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
