FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Lululemon profit beats forecasts, plans store closings
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 8:22 PM / 3 months ago

Lululemon profit beats forecasts, plans store closings

Solarina Ho

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 1 (Reuters) - Premium athletic apparel maker Lululemon Athletica Inc on Thursday reported quarterly earnings that beat analysts' forecasts and said it plans to shut down 40 Ivivva stores for young girls, sending shares up 10 percent.

The company said it had adjusted profit of 32 cents per share in the first quarter ended April 30, beating the 27 cents a share average forecast of analysts, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 5 percent to $520.3 million, beating the average forecast of $514.1 million.

Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Jim Finkle

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.