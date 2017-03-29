FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
Lululemon posts higher profit, but EPS misses
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
March 29, 2017 / 8:25 PM / 5 months ago

Lululemon posts higher profit, but EPS misses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's Lululemon Athletica Inc on Wednesday reported a higher quarterly profit, but earnings per share fell short of analysts' expectations due in part to slower sales.

Net income rose to $136.1 million, or 99 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 29, from $117.4 million, or 85 cents per share, in the prior year. Revenue was $789.9 million, up from $704.3 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of $1.01 a share on revenue of $783.56 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Lululemon shares fell more than 15 percent after closing 4 percent higher at $66.30 ahead of the results. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Richard Chang)

