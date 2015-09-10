Lululemon quarterly revenue up, raises full-year forecast

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canadian yogawear apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a 16 percent increase in quarterly sales and raised its full-year forecast, helped by strong total comparable store sales.

The company marginally raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.87 and $1.92 per share from a range of $1.86-$1.91 and revenue forecast to $2.025 billion-$2.055 billion from $2 billion-$2.050 billion. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)