Lululemon quarterly revenue up, raises full-year forecast
September 10, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 2 years ago

Lululemon quarterly revenue up, raises full-year forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Canadian yogawear apparel retailer Lululemon Athletica Inc reported a 16 percent increase in quarterly sales and raised its full-year forecast, helped by strong total comparable store sales.

The company marginally raised its full-year earnings forecast to between $1.87 and $1.92 per share from a range of $1.86-$1.91 and revenue forecast to $2.025 billion-$2.055 billion from $2 billion-$2.050 billion. (Reporting by Solarina Ho in Toronto and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

