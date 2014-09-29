FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amag Pharma buys women's health company Lumara for $675 mln
September 29, 2014 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

Amag Pharma buys women's health company Lumara for $675 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Amag Pharmaceuticals Inc said it would buy privately held women’s healthcare company Lumara Health Inc for $675 million in cash and stock, gaining access to the only approved product designed to reduce the risk of preterm birth.

Amag said the deal, which has a cash component of $600 million, was expected to add earnings immediately.

Lumara is eligible to receive an additional $350 million based on hitting a sales milestone.

Lumara’s drug, Makena, generated sales of more than $130 million in the 12 months ending Aug. 31, Amag said. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan; Editing by Ted Kerr)

