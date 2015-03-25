U.S. consumer safety regulators probes Lumber Liquidators laminates

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said on Wednesday it was investigating laminates used by Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, after reports that its products contained too-high levels of formaldehyde.

Commission Chairman Elliot Kaye said the regulator would determine in the coming months whether the products were harmful to human health. He said the company had been cooperative so far with the agency’s probe. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)