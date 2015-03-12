FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lumber Liquidators stands by safety of products, offers free tests
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 12, 2015 / 11:36 AM / 3 years ago

Lumber Liquidators stands by safety of products, offers free tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, which is facing U.S. government probes over claims of dangerous levels of a cancer-causing substance in its flooring products, stood by the safety its products and said it would offer free indoor air quality testing for qualifying consumers.

The company, however, said it was unable to currently forecast 2015 sales or profitability till it has more clarity on the matter. (1.usa.gov/1Ahot3l)

The hardwood flooring retailer’s shares have lost more than half their value in the last two weeks, following a report from CBS’s “60 Minutes” on March 1 alleging the company’s flooring had higher-than-permitted levels of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.