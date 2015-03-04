FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Senator calls for federal probe of Lumber Liquidators
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 4, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. Senator calls for federal probe of Lumber Liquidators

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, March 4 (Reuters) - U.S. Senator Bill Nelson on Wednesday asked three federal agencies to investigate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc following a report Sunday on “60 Minutes” that some of its wood flooring products had dangerous levels of formaldehyde.

Nelson, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, sent a letter asking the heads of Consumer Product Safety Commission, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Federal Trade Commission to test formaldehyde levels in its laminate flooring materials imported from China.

He also asked that they determine whether the company made false marketing claims. (Reporting by Jim Finkle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.