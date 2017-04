The American Forest Resource Council has standing to sue the federal government over a rule that curtails logging in a large swath of forest lands in the Pacific Northwest, a federal appeals court in Washington D.C. ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, a unanimous three-judge panel overturned a lower court's ruling that the AFRC, a trade group for lumber companies, lacked standing because it did not show it was injured by the government's rule.

