Flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators' CEO resigns

May 21 (Reuters) - Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc said Chief Executive Robert Lynch had resigned unexpectedly, sending its shares down 17 percent in premarket trading on Thursday.

The company named founder Thomas Sullivan as acting CEO.

Lumber Liquidators is facing U.S. government investigations after CBS’s “60 Minutes” show alleged that the company’s laminate products contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)