Lumber Liquidators appoints Martin Agard as CFO
#Market News
September 9, 2016 / 9:05 PM / in a year

Lumber Liquidators appoints Martin Agard as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc appointed Martin Agard chief financial officer, more than a year after Daniel Terrell quit as CFO after reports that the company’s laminate products contained a cancer-causing chemical.

Interim CFO Greg Whirley will stay on in his role as senior vice president, finance, the company said on Friday.

The company said last month that a California court ruled in favor of it in a lawsuit that accused it of not warning consumers of the presence of formaldehyde in some of its products. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)

