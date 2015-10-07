Lumber Liquidators to pay $10 mln in DOJ settlement

(Reuters) - Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has agreed to pay $10 million to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the import of certain flooring products in 2013.

The company’s shares were up 10.4 percent at $16.10 in extended trading.

Lumber Liquidators said on Wednesday it had agreed to plead guilty to violations of a customs law and the Lacey Act, a conservation law regarding the protection of plants, fish and wildlife.

The company said the investigation was related to its import of products from certain foreign suppliers who had harvested more timber than their permits allowed in foreign locations, including Eastern Russia.

Lumber Liquidators said it would pay an additional $3.2 million to the Justice Department related to some other hardwood flooring products that were not in compliance with the Lacey Act.

The settlements were unrelated to an ongoing investigation by the California Air Resource Board into charges that the company’s laminate products sourced from China contain excessive levels of a known carcinogen.

The company has been losing sales and has suffered three executive departures after a report by CBS’s “60 Minutes” in March alleged that the company’s laminate products sourced from China contained toxic levels of formaldehyde. (Reporting by Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)