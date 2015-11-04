FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lumber Liquidators names new CEO
November 4, 2015

Lumber Liquidators names new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Struggling hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc appointed board member John Presley chief executive to replace founder and acting CEO Thomas Sullivan.

Sullivan will stay on as a special adviser to the CEO and remain on the board, the company said.

The company also reported an 11.3 percent drop in third-quarter net sales as demand continued to be hurt by allegations that its laminates from China contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

