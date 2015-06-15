FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Third Lumber Liquidators executive to leave amid flooring scandal
#Market News
June 15, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Third Lumber Liquidators executive to leave amid flooring scandal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details, shares)

June 15 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc terminated the employment of its chief merchandising officer, making him the latest top-level executive to leave the wood floorings retailer amid allegations it sourced laminates from China that contained excessive levels of a known carcinogen.

Chief Executive Robert Lynch resigned in May, while CFO Daniel Terrell quit in April.

The company said on Monday that Chief Merchandising Officer William Schlegel would leave on June 19.

He will be replaced by Chief Marketing Officer Marco Pescara who will take over both merchandising and marketing roles on a permanent basis.

A report by CBS’s “60 Minutes” in March alleged that the company’s laminate products sourced from China contained toxic levels of formaldehyde, following which several federal agencies launched probes.

The company is also facing more than 100 class-action lawsuits.

Lumber Liquidators’ shares were down 2.5 percent at $20.94 in early trading on Monday.

The shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value since Feb. 24, the day before the company disclosed that CBS was going to air the allegations. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
