Lumber Liquidators sales slump 10.2 pct
May 10, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Lumber Liquidators sales slump 10.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc’s quarterly sales slumped 10.2 percent, the fourth straight quarter of fall, as the company struggles to convince customers its hardwood flooring is safe amid fears that some of its products could cause cancer.

The company, which has been spending heavily to put behind allegations that some of its China-sourced flooring contained excessive levels of a carcinogen, said net sales fell to $233.5 million in the first quarter from $260 million, a year earlier.

Its net loss widened to $32.4 million, or $1.20 per share, from $7.8 million, or 29 cents per share. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

