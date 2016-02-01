Lumber Liquidators to pay $13.2 mln in fines to settle DoJ probe

(Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Inc will pay $13.2 million in fines and forfeitures to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the import of certain flooring products in 2013, the Environmental Investigation Agency said.

The hardwood flooring retailer’s shares rose as much as 16.8 percent on Monday.

Lumber Liquidators will also be on probation for five years and it will have to implement a strict environmental compliance plan, the EIA said. (bit.ly/1P0E8hg)

“Lumber Liquidators is pleased to put this legacy issue behind us,” a company spokesman said in an email.

The company agreed in October to plead guilty to violations of a customs law and the Lacey Act - a law for the protection of plants, fish and wildlife - for importing products from some suppliers who had harvested more timber in foreign locations than their permits allowed.

The penalties include $7.8 million in criminal fines, $1.23 million in community service payments, $969,175 in forfeited proceeds and more than $3.15 million in cash through a related civil forfeiture, the EIA said.

Under the environmental compliance plan, Lumber Liquidators will have to verify all wood it imports back to the source of harvesting. Government-approved audits will also be conducted on the company, the EIA said.

Lumber Liquidators is under a separate investigation into charges that its laminate products sourced from China contain excessive levels of formaldehyde, a known carcinogen, following a report by CBS’s “60 Minutes” in March.

The company’s shares were up 8.5 percent at $14.01 in noon trading on Monday.

Up to Friday’s close, the stock had fallen 81 percent since Feb. 24, when Lumber Liquidators said CBS would air the allegations.