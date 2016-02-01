FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Lumber Liquidators to pay $13.2 mln in fines to settle DoJ probe
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 1, 2016 / 4:41 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Lumber Liquidators to pay $13.2 mln in fines to settle DoJ probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects company name in paragraph 1 to “Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc” from “Lumber Liquidators Inc”)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will pay $13.2 million in fines and forfeitures to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the import of certain flooring products in 2013, the Environmental Investigation Agency said.

The hardwood flooring retailer's shares rose as much as 16.4 percent to $15.03 on Monday. (bit.ly/1P0E8hg)

Lumber Liquidators agreed in October to plead guilty to violations of a customs law and the Lacey Act, a conservation law regarding the protection of plants, fish and wildlife. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.