CORRECTED-U.S. tests show some Lumber Liquidators flooring causes health woes -report

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Government tests show some specific types of laminate flooring sold by Lumber Liquidators Holdings LLC could cause irritation and breathing problems, a federal report released on Wednesday showed.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which is investigating the issue and made the report public, asked the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to test the flooring samples, made in China between 2012 and 2014.

The lab found that “exposure to formaldehyde in the CPSC-tested laminate flooring sold at Lumber Liquidators could cause irritation and breathing problems. However, you can take steps to reduce formaldehyde levels in your home,” the report, posted on the CDC’s website, said. (Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)