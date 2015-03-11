FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. agencies discuss Lumber Liquidator's flooring concerns -source
March 11, 2015 / 7:53 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. agencies discuss Lumber Liquidator's flooring concerns -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 11 (Reuters) - The Consumer Product Safety Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other U.S. agencies are discussing allegations that some Lumber Liquidators flooring contains dangerous levels of formaldehyde, a senior official knowledgeable about the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The CPSC, which ensures products sold in the United States are safe, and the FTC, which pursues companies accused of deceptive advertising, have been communicating with the Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention about the flooring, the official said.

Concerns about the company’s business were raised after CBS’ “60 Minutes” program alleged on March 1 that the company sold flooring with high levels of formaldehyde.

Reporting by Diane Barz; Editing by Peter Cooney

