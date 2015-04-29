FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lumber Liquidators sales fall 2 pct in April
April 29, 2015 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Lumber Liquidators sales fall 2 pct in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 29 (Reuters) - Hardwood flooring retailer Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc reported a 2 percent fall in net sales so far in April and said it could not provide a full-year forecast.

The company lost customers after a report on CBS’s “60 Minutes” show in March alleged that laminates sourced by the company from China had excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde.

The company said orders dropped 8.2 percent to $52.6 million between April 1 and April 27, compared with the same period last year. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

