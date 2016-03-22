Lumber Liquidators settles with California clean air agency

March 22 (Reuters) - Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc said on Tuesday it had reached a settlement with the California Air Resources Board, the state’s clean air agency, to resolve an inquiry into the company’s laminate flooring products sourced from China.

The company, whose shares rose 10 percent on the news, agreed to pay $2.5 million to the agency.

Lumber Liquidators’ stock and sales have been hammered since a “60 Minutes” report on CBS last March said the retailer’s laminates from China contained excessive levels of cancer-causing formaldehyde. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)