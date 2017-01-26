FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Lego rooster to feature in Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 26, 2017 / 8:21 AM / 7 months ago

Lego rooster to feature in Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONGKONG, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A Lego rooster made of 220,000 red, white, yellow and green toy bricks will be the centrepiece of a float in Hong Kong's Lunar New Year parade to usher in the Year of the Rooster.

Andy Hung, the territory's only certified Lego professional builder, was commissioned by the Hong Kong Tourism Board to create the two-metre (6.5 ft) tall bird.

"I wanted to use Lego pieces that resonate with people from the East and impress my audience," Hung told Reuters Televison.

The rooster, which took 5 people 1-1/2 months to build, is one of several Lego statues on the float, including a life-sized farmer holding a rake, a tuxedo-clad waiter and a race car driver clutching his helmet.

The night-time parade takes place on Saturday, the first day of the Lunar New Year, when 10 floats will light up the streets of Hong Kong's famous Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district.

Hung, a full-time artist with studios in Hong Kong and Beijing, is one of Asia's three certified Lego professionals.

The group comprises adult hobbyists who have turned their passion into a professional activity, Lego says on its website. (Reporting by Joyce Zhou, Writing by Karishma Singh, Editing by Darren Schuettler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.