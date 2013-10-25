BRIEF-Lundbeck gets positive opinion for approval of Brintellix in EU

COPEHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Friday:

* Receives positive opinion for approval of its antidepressant Brintellix (vortioxetine) in the European Union

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approval of Brintellix for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive episodes

* It is expected that Brintellix will be available to patients in the first markets in the European Union during the first half of 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)