BRIEF-Lundbeck gets positive opinion for approval of Brintellix in EU
October 25, 2013 / 12:23 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck gets positive opinion for approval of Brintellix in EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPEHAGEN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Friday:

* Receives positive opinion for approval of its antidepressant Brintellix (vortioxetine) in the European Union

* The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended approval of Brintellix for the treatment of adult patients with major depressive episodes

* It is expected that Brintellix will be available to patients in the first markets in the European Union during the first half of 2014 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Teis Jensen. Editing by Jane Merriman)

