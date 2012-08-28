Lundbeck says cancer drug approved in Canada

COPENHAGEN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Tuesday it had received approval from Health Canada for its cancer treatment Treanda which is used to treat two common types of cancer including lymphocytic leukaemia.

Lundbeck said the move would substantially strengthen the group’s growth outlook, but kept its full-year guidance intact.

It said it expected Treanda would be available to physicians and patients in Canada during September.