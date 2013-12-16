FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck says to launch new Alzheimer drug in 2017
#Healthcare
December 16, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

Lundbeck says to launch new Alzheimer drug in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said on Monday it would launch a new treatment for Alzheimer’s disease in the United States in 2017.

“If the studies that we are currently running end well, then we will probably be the first company to launch a new Alzheimer’s drug in 10-15 years,” Lundbeck Chief Scientific Officer Anders Gersel Pedersen said.

He said he expected the drug, which is called Lu AE58054, to reach worldwide sales considerably higher than $1 billion.

Lundbeck expects to launch the drug in 2017, he said. (Reporting by Shida Chayesteh; Editing by Simon Johnson)

