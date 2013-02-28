FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck gets European approval for alcohol dependence drug
#Healthcare
February 28, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

Lundbeck gets European approval for alcohol dependence drug

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Danish drug producer Lundbeck has received European marketing approval for Selincro, its novel drug to fight alcohol dependency, the firm said on Thursday.

The approval comes after the European Medicines Agency said in December it recommended approval for Selincro in conjunction with counselling for the reduction of alcohol consumption in adults dependent on drink.

Lundbeck said it expects to launch Selincro in its first markets in mid-2013. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
