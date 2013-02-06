Lundbeck Q4 earnings miss forecast, keeps outlook

COPENHAGEN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck reported fourth-quarter earnings below forecasts on Wednesday and kept its outlook for 2013 unchanged.

The company said it made an operating profit of 222 million Danish crowns ($40.26 million) in the period compared with an average forecast for 480 million in a Reuters poll and down from 326 million in the same period the year before.

The company proposes a dividend of 2.00 Danish crowns per share and repeated forecasts for years’ revenue to be in the range of 14.1 billion and 14.7 billion crowns and an operating profit of 1.6 billion to 2.1 billion crowns.