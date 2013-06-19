FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lundbeck cuts EBIT view after 93 mln euros fine
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 19, 2013 / 9:47 AM / in 4 years

Lundbeck cuts EBIT view after 93 mln euros fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 19 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck cut guidance for operating profits this year after the European Commission said it would fine the company 93 million euros for violation of competition law.

Lundbeck said in a statement on Wednesday the commission had decided that Lundbeck’s agreements concluded with four generic competitors concerning antidepressant citalopram, had violated competition law.

While keeping 2013 guidance for revenue intact, it said it saw operating profits in a range of 1.2 billion Danish crowns and 1.7 billion ($215.43 million to $305.20 million) against a previous forecast before the fine of 1.9 billion to 2.4 billion.

Lundbeck said it disagreed with the decision and intended to appeal. ($1 = 5.5702 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; editing by James Jukwey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.