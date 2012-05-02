Lundbeck sees blockbuster potenhtial in Treanda -CFO

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck expects the annual revenue potential for four drug candidates to be launched within one and a half years to be at least 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.78 billion), its chief financial officer said.

The drugs to be launched are Selincro, LU AA21004, Treanda and Abilify, of which Treanda could be a blockbuster in the United States, CFO Anders Gotzsche told Reuters.

Drugs become blockbusters when they reach annual sales above $1 billion within five years of launch. ($1 = 5.6246 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)