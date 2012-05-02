FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck sees blockbuster potenhtial in Treanda -CFO
May 2, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Lundbeck sees blockbuster potenhtial in Treanda -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 2 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck expects the annual revenue potential for four drug candidates to be launched within one and a half years to be at least 10 billion Danish crowns ($1.78 billion), its chief financial officer said.

The drugs to be launched are Selincro, LU AA21004, Treanda and Abilify, of which Treanda could be a blockbuster in the United States, CFO Anders Gotzsche told Reuters.

Drugs become blockbusters when they reach annual sales above $1 billion within five years of launch. ($1 = 5.6246 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

