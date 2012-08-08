UPDATE 1-Provision, launch costs drag Lundbeck to loss

* Q2 operating loss 118 mln DKK vs forecast 268 mln profit

* Keeps 2012 profit, revenue guidance unchanged

* Says H1 revenue from new drugs up 65 pct from year ago

* Booked 500 mln DKK one-off provision

COPENHAGEN, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck reported a second-quarter operating loss on Wednesday, missing expectations for a profit, on the back of a one-off provision and launch costs for new drugs.

Results were also hurt by lost revenue from its antidepressant Lexapro which is coming off patent and facing tough generic competition.

The company has warned it stands to lose about 90 percent of revenue from Lexapro from 2013 in the United States, where it is sold by Forest Laboratories.

Looking to replace sales from the drug, sold as Cipralex outside the United States and Japan, the group said revenue from new drugs was expected to at least match the lost Lexapro sales in the U.S. market this year.

It also said revenue from new drugs rose 65 percent in the first half of the year from the same period last year.

“The development of our business foundation with more drugs have gone very well in the first half of the year,” Chief Executive Ulf Wiinberg said in a statement.

Lundbeck posted a second-quarter operating loss of 118 million crowns, down from a 1.10 billion crowns profit in the same quarter last year, missing an average 268 million crowns profit forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.

“Profits were affected by the increase in launch costs associated with Lundbeck’s newer products, as well as the loss of revenue from Lexapro due to generic competition,” the company said in the statement.

Lundbeck said it booked a provision of 500 million Danish crowns ($83.42 million) in the first half due to restructuring that would entail up to 600 job cuts.

It repeated its full-year operating profit guidance of 2.0-2.5 billion crowns and revenue guidance of 14.5-15.2 billion crowns.

Sales fell 13 percent to 3.56 billion crowns, slightly lower than forecasts.