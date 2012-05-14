FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Healthcare
May 14, 2012 / 1:45 PM / in 5 years

Data support H2 antidepressant filing -Lundbeck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 14 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck on Monday said phase three results from a study of an antidepressant drug candidate provided basis for registration in the Unites States, Europe and Canada in the second half of 2012.

Lundbeck said in a statement that new clinical phase three data had demonstrated the efficacy of the drug candidate, Lu AA21004, compared to placebo in the treatment of major depression.

The submission would be carried out with Japanese partner Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Lundbeck said in the statement. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

