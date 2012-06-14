FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lundbeck to cut 600 jobs in Europe to contain costs
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
June 14, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Lundbeck to cut 600 jobs in Europe to contain costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 14 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Lundbeck said on Thursday it would cut around 600 jobs in its commercial organisation in Europe to reduce costs and would book restructuring charges of up to 500 million Danish crowns ($84.60 million) as a consequence.

Lundbeck said in a statement the action would be taken to mitigate increased pressure from healthcare reforms, generic competition and uncertainty regarding pricing and reimbursement in Europe.

“The market environment in Europe is changing rapidly at a time when Lundbeck has numerous new products to launch,” Chief executive Ulf Wiinberg said in the statement.

“To ensure a successful transition of our product portfolio in Europe we need a more flexible commercial infrastructure and to maintain cost control,” Wiinberg said.

The restructuring costs are uncertain, Lundbeck said, but added that it was maintaining its previous guidance for 2012 EBITDA and EBIT before restructuring costs. ($1 = 5.9101 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.