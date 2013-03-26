FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck CEO says Alzheimer's drug could be U.S. blockbuster
#Healthcare
March 26, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 5 years ago

Lundbeck CEO says Alzheimer's drug could be U.S. blockbuster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, March 26 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck said its Alzheimer’s treatment Lu AE58054 had the potential to become a blockbuster and generate over $1 billion per year in the United States.

Lundbeck announced a deal earlier on Tuesday granting Japan’s Otsuka the rights to joint development and commercialization of the drug, and Chief Executive Ulf Wiinberg said he also saw potential for more such deals.

“Lu AE58054 is the first one that we do, but potentially there can be two more,” Wiinberg said. (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

