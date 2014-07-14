FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck submit drug application to FDA
July 14, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Otsuka and Lundbeck submit drug application to FDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 14 (Reuters) - H. Lundbeck * Otsuka and lundbeck submit new drug application (NDA) to the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and as adjunctive therapy for the treatment of major depression * The NDA is supported by seven completed clinical Phase 2 or 3 studies in proposed indications * Clinical development program included more than 6,500 individuals, including more than 5,300 who received brexpiprazole Source text for Eikon:

