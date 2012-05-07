FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Schizophrenia drug trial data a boost for Lundbeck
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 7, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 5 years ago

Schizophrenia drug trial data a boost for Lundbeck

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Lundbeck and Japanese partner Otsuka have got good results in a phase III clinical trial with a candidate treatment for schizophrenia, the Danish drugmaker said on Monday.

The trial, with a once-monthly dose of a compound called aripiprazole intramuscular (IM) depot formulation, hit its primary target - to prolong the time to relapse in the maintenance treatment of schizophrenia, Lundbeck said in a statement.

“In a 52-week, double-blind, randomised, placebo-controlled study, aripiprazole IM depot significantly delayed time-to-impending relapse compared to placebo, the primary endpoint of the study,” Lundbeck said.

The trial also showed the compound was well tolerated, with a discontinuation rate due to treatment-related adverse events less than placebo, Lundbeck said.

The study included 710 adult patients with schizophrenia who required chronic treatment with an antipsychotic agent, Lundbeck said.

The trial results were presented at the 165th annual meeting of the American Psychiatric Association (APA) in Philadelphia, Lundbeck said.

Otsuka and Lundbeck, which last year formed a global alliance in the field of central nervous system disorders, will collaborate to develop and commercialise the compound worldwide following approval by regulatory authorities, Lundbeck said. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by David Hulmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.