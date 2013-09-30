FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck raises revenue outlook slightly
September 30, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Lundbeck raises revenue outlook slightly

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck raised its 2013 revenue guidance slightly on Monday and said it is on track with its organisational review.

The company said it now expects 2013 revenue of to 15.2 billion Danish crowns ($2.69 billion to $2.76 billion) rather than 14.8 billion crowns.

The company will make a provision of 200 million crowns in the third quarter of 2013, related to the organisational review begun in June, it said in a statement.

Financial guidance for 2013 operating profit is the same, Lundbeck said. ($1 = 5.5072 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Mette Fraende; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
