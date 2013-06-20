FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danish pharma group Lundbeck says it will restructure, cut jobs
#Credit Markets
June 20, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Danish pharma group Lundbeck says it will restructure, cut jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck will merge a number of subsidiaries and could cut up to 55 jobs to reduce costs and optimise its commercial structure, it said.

The company said it would simplify the commercial structure in Europe by organising its more than 30 affiliates in 10 strong business units, which could lead to 55 job cuts in Europe.

Lundbeck said in a statement it also planned to divide its commercial operations into six regions which are Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, Latin America and Middle East plus Global Distribution. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; Editing by Anthony Barker)

