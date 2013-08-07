FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Lundbeck widens loss after EU fine
August 7, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Lundbeck widens loss after EU fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects euros to Danish crowns in last paragraph)

COPENHAGEN, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck reported a bigger than expected second quarter operating loss, hurt by a 93 million euros fine from the EU Commission and the expiry of patents.

The company, whose drugs include treatments for depression, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases, said it made an operating loss of 506 million Danish crowns ($90.32 million) in the quarter, against an average forecast for a loss of 319 million in a Reuters poll.

It raised the lower end of guidance given in June for operating profit to now be in a range of between 1.3 billion Danish crowns and 1.7 billion from 1.2-1.7 billion crowns. Revenue guidance was revised up to 14.6-15.0 billion crowns from 14.4-15.0 billion.

$1 = 5.6022 Danish crowns

