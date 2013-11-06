FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck narrows year view after profit exceeds guidance
November 6, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

Lundbeck narrows year view after profit exceeds guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck posted a 23 percent fall in third quarter operating profit, hurt by competition from generic rivals, and raised the lower end of its full-year operating profit guidance.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to 511 million Danish crowns ($92.31 million) from 661 million crowns in the third quarter last year.

The group said it now expects operating profit in a range of 1.5 billion crowns and 1.7 billion against a previous guidance for 1.3 billion to 1.7 billion. Revenue is still seen between 14.8 billion and 15.2 billion crowns in 2013.

$1 = 5.5356 Danish crowns Reporting by Teis Jensen

