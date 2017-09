COPENHAGEN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck has won approval in the United States of its epilepsy drug, Sabril, to be used in children aged 10 years and older.

Lundbeck said in a statement on Monday the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved Sabril as an add-on therapy for the treatment of refractory complex partial seizures in children who have inadequately responded to several other treatments.