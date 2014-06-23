FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Lundbeck completes tender offer of Chelsea Therapeutics
#Healthcare
June 23, 2014 / 10:46 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck completes tender offer of Chelsea Therapeutics

Reuters Staff

COPENHAGEN, June 23 (Reuters) - H. Lundbeck : * Has successfully completed tender offer for Chelsea Therapeutics * Merger expected to close today, 62.5 percent of outstanding shares tendered and Notices of Guaranteed Delivery delivered for 16.1 percent of outstanding shares * By acquiring Chelsea Therapeutics, Lundbeck gains the rights to Chelsea Therapeutics’ recently FDA-approved product, Northera (droxidopa), which is expected to be launched later in 2014 * Says orphan neurology drug Northera is expected to achieve annual revenues at peak of more than 2 billion Danish crowns ($364.2 million) in the U.S. by 2020 Source text for Eikon:

