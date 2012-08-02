FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lundbeck in deal with Teva over copycat antidepressant
August 2, 2012 / 1:25 PM / 5 years ago

Lundbeck in deal with Teva over copycat antidepressant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Danish pharmaceutical group Lundbeck has agreed a deal with Israel’s Teva over a copycat version of the Danish company’s antidepressant drug Cipralex, it said on Thursday.

While a court injunction against copying Cipralex still stands, the parties have agreed a deal which will put an end to further court action, a Lundbeck spokesman said, while declining to give further details.

“I can confirm that we have reached a settlement but it is not a money settlement,” the spokesman said.

Ratiopharm, owned by Teva, had produced copies of Cipralex while the drug was still patent protected.

Last week, EU antitrust regulators charged nine drug companies including Germany’s Merck and Lundbeck with blocking the entry of a cheaper generic medicine to market.

